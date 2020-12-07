(CBS13) — Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died at age 97.

General Yeager’s death was announced in a tweet posted to his official Twitter account Monday night.

“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”

The tweet is attributed to Yeager’s wife, Victoria Scott D’Angelo.

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

Yeager, a record-setting test pilot, served during World War II and became the first person to break the sound barrier in 1947.

The decorated Air Force pilot became a national celebrity after the publication of Tom Wolfe’s “The Right Stuff” in 1979 and the movie based on it came out four years later, starring Sam Shepard as General Yeager.

After his retirement from the Air Force in the 70s, Yeager moved to Grass Valley with his wife Glennis Dickhouse. A road in Oroville is also named after the legendary pilot.

In 2009, Yeager was inducted into the California Hall of Fame by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This is a developing story.