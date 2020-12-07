ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A long-vacant property in Elk Grove that could become a casino has a new owner.
Crews began demolishing the so-called “ghost mall” near Grant Line Road and Highway 99 in February 2019 after it had been sitting abandoned for a decade. Thirty-six acres of the site were designated as tribal land.
Elk Grove city officials said Monday that the Howard Hughes Corporation sold the land to Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming, which plans to develop the property into a casino resort for the Wilton Rancheria Native American tribe.
The company did not release a timeline for the project.
“Boyd Gaming’s decision to buy this land continues to show the commitment they made when we became partners to develop the Wilton Rancheria resort and casino,” Tribal Chairman Jesus Tarango said in a release Monday.
