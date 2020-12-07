  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Wilton Rancheria

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A long-vacant property in Elk Grove that could become a casino has a new owner.

Crews began demolishing the so-called “ghost mall” near Grant Line Road and Highway 99 in February 2019 after it had been sitting abandoned for a decade. Thirty-six acres of the site were designated as tribal land.

Elk Grove city officials said Monday that the Howard Hughes Corporation sold the land to Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming, which plans to develop the property into a casino resort for the Wilton Rancheria Native American tribe.

The company did not release a timeline for the project.

“Boyd Gaming’s decision to buy this land continues to show the commitment they made when we became partners to develop the Wilton Rancheria resort and casino,” Tribal Chairman Jesus Tarango said in a release Monday.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply