SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s going to be a noisy week for one East Sacramento neighborhood, Caltrans warns.

People who live and work near the Highway 50 on-ramp at Stockton Boulevard are being told to expect loud construction noises throughout the day as the Fix50 project continues.

Loud grinding, drilling, and screeching noises are to be expected.

The work is scheduled to go from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. all week. Night work is also planned, but crews will be keeping the noisy jobs to a minimum during those hours.

Crews are working on trees and removing debris for the upcoming Fix50 Highway Enhancement Project. Eventually, a new sound wall on the south side of Highway 50 from Stockton Boulevard to 65th Street will be put in place.

More work down the line will include adding new carpool lanes to Highway 50 as well as widening ramps, bridges, and overcrossing clearance.

