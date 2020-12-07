Raiders Stun Jets With Game-Winning Hail MaryFacing an all-out blitz and a loss to winless New York Jets, Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory Sunday.

Former Raider Vontaze Burfict Arrested In Vegas On Battery ChargeFormer Oakland Raiders player Vontaze Burfict, a linebacker who in 2019 received the most severe punishment in league history for a helmet-to-helmet hit, was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas, according to court records.

Sacramento Kings Unveil First Half Of 2020-21 Schedule, Announce No Fans For Start Of SeasonThe Sacramento Kings on Friday released the first half of the upcoming 2020-21 schedule and announced that games at Golden 1 Center will be played without fans to start the season.

Eagles-Packers Preview: 'There's A Lot To Play For For Both Of These Teams,' Says NFL On CBS's Amy TraskThe Philadelphia Eagles look to reignite their fizzling season against the Green Bay Packers and the red-hot Aaron Rodgers.