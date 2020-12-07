LODI (CBS13) — Businesses in San Joaquin County are fighting to stay alive during the latest stay-at-home order.

Denis Xenos, the owner of Denis’ Country Kitchen, was on the brink of closing up again, returning to just take-out orders, but he says the business would still be a problem.

“We only made like $80 a day, $90 a day, so our bank account was like totally going down. We’ve lost (and) we had 12 employees, now we have come down to a skeleton crew of four,” Xenos said.

Now, he’s opening up his restaurant in a different way, charging a dollar for a membership. He calls it a loophole, stating his business isn’t technically open to the public.

“Instead of being open to the public, we are open just for members,” he said.

Xenos hopes his so-called loophole will keep him in business.

“I was prepared to stay closed too, I was even thinking about closing it but I found a loophole and I’m going for it,” he explained.

Customers say they are willing to sign up.

“The plans are we are on every Friday morning we are going to be here at 8:30,” one customer said.

Right now, it’s unclear if the restaurant’s so-called loophole is legal.