$40K In Items Stolen From New San Joaquin County Homes Recovered, Suspect Arrested
Authorities say they have arrested a person suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in items from newly-built homes in San Joaquin County.
Stimulus Package Update: Assistance To Unemployed, Small Businesses, State And Local Governments Should Be Priorities, Says Economist
The proposed $908 billion coronavirus relief package is gaining traction in Congress. But will it be enough, and will it come in time?
Elverta Man Sought By Deputies On Attempted Murder Charge Arrested
Placer County authorities have arrested a suspect accused of attempted murder.
Sacramento Man, 33, Arrested After Leading Officers On 3-County Motorcycle Chase
A Sacramento man has been arrested after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase across three counties on a motorcycle over the weekend.
Monday Weather Forecast - Dec. 7, 2020
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
9 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 12/6/20
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
23 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 12/5/20
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
2 days ago
Evening Forecast - 12/4/20
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
3 days ago
Latest Headlines
Raiders Stun Jets With Game-Winning Hail Mary
Facing an all-out blitz and a loss to winless New York Jets, Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory Sunday.
Former Raider Vontaze Burfict Arrested In Vegas On Battery Charge
Former Oakland Raiders player Vontaze Burfict, a linebacker who in 2019 received the most severe punishment in league history for a helmet-to-helmet hit, was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas, according to court records.
Sacramento Kings Unveil First Half Of 2020-21 Schedule, Announce No Fans For Start Of Season
The Sacramento Kings on Friday released the first half of the upcoming 2020-21 schedule and announced that games at Golden 1 Center will be played without fans to start the season.
Eagles-Packers Preview: 'There's A Lot To Play For For Both Of These Teams,' Says NFL On CBS's Amy Trask
The Philadelphia Eagles look to reignite their fizzling season against the Green Bay Packers and the red-hot Aaron Rodgers.
12/7/20 PM Digi-Cast
Sunny and still warm.
45 minutes ago
Lunch Break: Jonagold Apples
Our produce man Michael Marks has the best deals is seasonal fruits and veggies.
4 hours ago
Gov. Newsom Announces New Smartphone App To Help Californians Trace COVID-19 Cases
A new smartphone tool is being rolled out in California that will help alert people if they spent time near someone who tests positive for coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday.
4 hours ago
Elverta Man Being Sought By Deputies On Attempted Murder Charge
Placer County authorities are looking for a suspect accused of attempted murder. Katie Johnston reports.
4 hours ago
South Sacramento Homicide Investigation
A man has died after a shooting in south Sacramento late Sunday night, authorities say.
8 hours ago
Night 1: 1841 48th Street, Sacramento
December 7, 2020 at 4:19 pm
On this, the first night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to the Fab 40’s!
