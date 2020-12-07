PATTERSON (CBS13) — Authorities say they have arrested a person suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in items from newly-built homes in San Joaquin County.

Patterson Police Services made the arrest, the department said on Monday.

The name of the suspect has not been released, but detectives say they have connected him to at least seven burglaries so far.

In total, detectives say they have recovered more than $40,000 worth of stolen items.

“Although we can’t prove he wasn’t trying to set up a Home Depot, he had enough stolen property to give them a run for their money,” police quipped in a statement posted to their Facebook page.

The items range from large home appliances to tiles and windows.

Detectives say the suspect was also allegedly in possession of an illegal firearm and drugs when he was arrested.

Most of the stolen property has been returned to their rightful owners, police say.