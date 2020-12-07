  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:California Wildfires, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Public Safety Power Shutoffs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After already scaling back the possible power shutoffs that were possible on Monday, PG&E has now canceled the event.

PG&E initially said high winds and dry conditions could prompt shutoffs in parts of 16 counties on Monday, but a change in wind direction significantly reduced the impact of the potential Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Still, more than 8,500 people in Tuolumne, Tulare, Mariposa, Fresno and Madera counties were facing an outage. However, PG&E announced on Monday morning that – after seeing wind conditions die down through the night – there was no longer a need for the shutoff.

Nearly 6,300 of the potentially impacted customers would have been in Tuolumne County, according to PG&E’s website on Sunday.

The high fire-risk conditions were forecasted to arrive late Sunday evening, continuing into Monday morning and peaking during the day Monday, PG&E originally said.

Comments
  1. Chuck says:
    December 5, 2020 at 11:47 am

    And Gavin Mussolini wants to do away with gasoline automobiles…HAHAHA!!!
    Can’t make this stuff up!

