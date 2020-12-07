  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:California Legislature, police officers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Becoming a police officer could soon take more time.

A new proposal introduced Monday would require anyone who wants to be a police officer in California to get a bachelor’s degree or turn 25 before starting their career.

Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles) said the change could help reduce the number of times police officers are involved in excessive use of force cases.

READ: California Assembly Gathers At Golden 1 Center To Start Work As Virus Surges

Current law requires officers to be 18 years old with a high school diploma. California Highway Patrol officers must be at least 20 to join the agency.

Last week, a Sacramento County grand jury report recommended the Sacramento Police Department remove its college degree requirement and allow tattoos, piercings, and ponytails for officers as a way for the department to attract more recruits. The department currently has 747 sworn officers — down 65 from its “authorized level.”

READ MORE: Grand Jury Report Sparks Debate Over Sacramento PD Officer Recruiting

