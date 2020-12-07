SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting in North Sacramento that left a man dead Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place near Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue around 3:30 p.m., police said. In a release, the Sacramento Police Department said officers located an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound at the scene. Responding fire personnel declared the victim dead on the scene.

Investigators closed down part of Del Paso Blvd. and the Wienerschnitzel parking lot during their investigation.

#Breaking Sacramento Police investigating deadly shooting I’m behind Weinerschnitzel on Del Paso Blvd and El Camino Ave. pic.twitter.com/XzyNziNy3L — stevelarge (@largesteven) December 8, 2020

Witnesses told CBS13 they heard one gunshot in the area. Officers have not released any information about the suspect.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown. No other information about the deadly shooting was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

