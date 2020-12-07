By Elisabeth Smith
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting in North Sacramento that left one person dead Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place near Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue. Investigators have closed down part of Del Paso Blvd. and the Wienerschnitzel parking lot.

Witnesses told CBS13 they heard one gunshot in the area.  Officers have not released any information about the suspect.

No other information about the deadly shooting was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

