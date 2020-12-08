SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 23,272 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which is a 1.7% increase from Monday. There were also 112 more deaths reported, which is a 0.6% increase from Monday.
There were 296,424 total new tests reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,389,707, while the total number of deaths is 20,047.
As of Tuesday, the 14-day average of positive tests in California is 8.7%, which is a 2.7% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 25,789,775 COVID tests administered so far.
There are 11,511 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, an increase of 513 or 4.5% since Monday.
There are 1,679 ICU beds available, which is a 35-bed increase from Monday.