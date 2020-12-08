FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) — An 11-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital in grave condition after an early morning house fire in Foothill Farms on Tuesday.
The fire happened at a home on Hillsdale Boulevard. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene around 4 a.m. and found flames in the attic.
After a search of the home, an 11-year-old girl was found and rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center. The girl is reported to be in grave condition, officials say.
Two other teens were also in the home but both were unhurt. No adults were home at the time, officials say.
Firefighters say two dogs also died in the fire.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this article stated the house fire was in North Highlands, the fire was in Foothill Farms.
