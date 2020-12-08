KINGVALE (CBS13) — Caltrans is warning drivers about the need to temporarily close traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra as crews work to lift a semi-truck that crashed down an embankment.
The crash happened early Tuesday morning in between Cisco and Kingvale.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hauling a trailer ended up off the side of the freeway.
UPDATE: Crews are still working to maneuver the truck closer to the roadway. The #2 EB lane is currently closed with the temporary, full closure of EB I-80 now anticipated around 9 or 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/eIrgZ00GFc
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 8, 2020
It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
Caltrans crews are now working to try and get the big rig out. As part of the work, one eastbound lane is closed. A full temporary closure of the eastbound side is expected to happen between 9 and 10 a.m.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- 2nd Stimulus Package Update: Assistance To Unemployed, Small Businesses, State And Local Governments Should Be Priorities, Says Economist
- Placerville Residents Outraged After White Supremacist Group Shows Up At Toys For Tots Event
- Pandemic Party Foul In South Sacramento Caught On Snapchat
Drivers will be detoured to Old Highway 40 until the truck recovery work is done.