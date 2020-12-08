  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 80

KINGVALE (CBS13) — Caltrans is warning drivers about the need to temporarily close traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra as crews work to lift a semi-truck that crashed down an embankment.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning in between Cisco and Kingvale.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hauling a trailer ended up off the side of the freeway.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Caltrans crews are now working to try and get the big rig out. As part of the work, one eastbound lane is closed. A full temporary closure of the eastbound side is expected to happen between 9 and 10 a.m.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Drivers will be detoured to Old Highway 40 until the truck recovery work is done.

Comments

Leave a Reply