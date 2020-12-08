  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
LINCOLN (CBS13) — Authorities say three cars that caught fire in the Lincoln High School parking lot are a total loss.

The fire happened late Monday morning in the student parking lot, Lincoln Fire says.

Aftermath of the fire in the Lincoln High student parking lot. (Credit: Lincoln Fire Department)

Firefighters got to the scene and found flames quickly engulfing one car. Two other cars next to the one on fire were also involved.

While crews worked quickly to put out the flames, in the end all three cars were a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

