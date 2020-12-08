Comments
LINCOLN (CBS13) — Authorities say three cars that caught fire in the Lincoln High School parking lot are a total loss.
The fire happened late Monday morning in the student parking lot, Lincoln Fire says.
Firefighters got to the scene and found flames quickly engulfing one car. Two other cars next to the one on fire were also involved.
While crews worked quickly to put out the flames, in the end all three cars were a total loss.
No injuries were reported.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.