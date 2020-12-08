  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:North Highlands News

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — An 11-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital in grave condition after an early morning house fire in North Highlands on Tuesday.

The fire happened at a home on Hillsdale Boulevard. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene around 4 a.m. and found flames in the attic.

After a search of the home, an 11-year-old girl was found and rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center.

The girl is reported to be in grave condition, officials say.

Two other teens were also in the home but both were unhurt. No adults were home at the time, officials say.

Firefighters say two dogs also died in the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.

