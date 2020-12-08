SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Business owners reportedly broke into the Sacramento County supervisor’s office Tuesday while a meeting was under way to protest proposed fines on businesses that don’t comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

The chairman of the board called a 10-minute recess and moved the meeting to a different room to get away from the protesters who had been banging on the doors, which were closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Police were called to respond to the interruption. It’s unknown if anyone was arrested.

#BREAKING Business owners broke through Sac Supervisor chambers doors – closed for covid restrictions – to protest proposed new fines for covid restriction non-compliance. Cops called. pic.twitter.com/kujqlypaNG — stevelarge (@largesteven) December 8, 2020

The incident comes after the county said it was considering new fines for businesses not following restrictions meant to stop COVID-19, including violating regulations on gatherings.

Under the proposed regulations, individuals could be slapped with a $500 fine and businesses could be fined up to $10,000.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board decided on delaying making a decision on the new fines until next week.

