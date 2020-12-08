SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Business owners reportedly broke into the Sacramento County supervisor’s office Tuesday while a meeting was under way to protest proposed fines on businesses that don’t comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
The chairman of the board called a 10-minute recess and moved the meeting to a different room to get away from the protesters who had been banging on the doors, which were closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Police were called to respond to the interruption. It’s unknown if anyone was arrested.
The incident comes after the county said it was considering new fines for businesses not following restrictions meant to stop COVID-19, including violating regulations on gatherings.
Under the proposed regulations, individuals could be slapped with a $500 fine and businesses could be fined up to $10,000.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board decided on delaying making a decision on the new fines until next week.
