STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Stockton Monday afternoon.
Officers located the deceased 27-year-old man in the 1800 block of Marsh Street around 4 p.m., Stockton police said. An autopsy has revealed signs of trauma on the man’s body, police said, making this a homicide investigation.
Police have not revealed any suspect information or a possible motive for this homicide.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department (209) 937-8377.
