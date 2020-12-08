  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Stockton Monday afternoon.

Officers located the deceased 27-year-old man in the 1800 block of Marsh Street around 4 p.m., Stockton police said. An autopsy has revealed signs of trauma on the man’s body, police said, making this a homicide investigation.

Police have not revealed any suspect information or a possible motive for this homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department (209) 937-8377.

