ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A shooting suspect is barricaded inside an Arden-Arcade apartment, deputies say.
The standoff is taking place at an apartment complex near Watt Avenue and Whitney Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office, the suspect is connected to a shooting earlier Tuesday between two vehicles at the same intersection.
Around 7 p.m. the sheriff’s office tweeted that there was a “heavy police presence near the intersection of Watt Ave. and Whitney Ave,” asking the public to avoid the area.
Crisis negotiators have responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.