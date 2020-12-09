FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) — An 11-year-old girl who was burned in a Foothill Farms house fire is expected to be okay, family said Wednesday.
The young girl was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center in “grave condition” after an early morning house fire on Hillsdale Boulevard. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene around 4 a.m. and found flames in the attic. Fire officials believe the fire may have started in the kitchen.
Two other teens were also in the home but both were unhurt. No adults were home at the time, officials say.
On Wednesday, a family member told CBS13 the young girl is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.
Investigators say the home did not have properly working smoke detectors.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
