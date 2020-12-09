  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Auburn News, Placer County

AUBURN (CBS13) — A registered sex offender on parole has been arrested after he was allegedly found in Auburn with a large amount of a variety of drugs.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, just before midnight on Dec. 6, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along Highway 49 at Cottage Drive. Exactly what prompted the stop was not stated, but the driver was quickly discovered to be 53-year-old Olivehurst resident John Ruiz.

The drugs discovered in Ruiz’ car. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

With Ruiz being on parole and a registered sex offender, the deputy searched him and discovered a glass pipe in his pocket.

A search of Ruiz’ car soon uncovered a large four large bags of marijuana, methamphetamine, and mushrooms. Deputies say they also discovered a cube of heroin, 10 packaged Suboxone strips, a digital scale, as well as smaller baggies with a mix of heroin and fentanyl.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Ruiz was arrested and is now facing several charges related to transportation of drugs for sale and a parole violation.

Comments

Leave a Reply