AUBURN (CBS13) — A registered sex offender on parole has been arrested after he was allegedly found in Auburn with a large amount of a variety of drugs.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, just before midnight on Dec. 6, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along Highway 49 at Cottage Drive. Exactly what prompted the stop was not stated, but the driver was quickly discovered to be 53-year-old Olivehurst resident John Ruiz.
With Ruiz being on parole and a registered sex offender, the deputy searched him and discovered a glass pipe in his pocket.
A search of Ruiz’ car soon uncovered a large four large bags of marijuana, methamphetamine, and mushrooms. Deputies say they also discovered a cube of heroin, 10 packaged Suboxone strips, a digital scale, as well as smaller baggies with a mix of heroin and fentanyl.
Ruiz was arrested and is now facing several charges related to transportation of drugs for sale and a parole violation.