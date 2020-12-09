SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 30,851 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is a 2.2% increase from Tuesday. There were also 196 more deaths reported, which is a 1% increase from Tuesday.
There were 252,296 total new tests reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,420,558, while the total number of deaths is 20,243.
As of Wednesday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 8.8%, which is a 2.8% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 25,789,775 COVID tests administered so far.
There are 11,965 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, an increase of 454 or 3.8% since Tuesday.
There are 1,566 ICU beds available, which is a 113-bed decrease from Tuesday.