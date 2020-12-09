SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a shooting in the North Sacramento area that has left one person hurt, police say.
The shooting happened along the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue early Wednesday afternoon.
Sacramento police say they found one person with non-life-threatening injuries. That person has since been taken to the hospital.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear and police have not released any suspect information at this point.
It has been a violent week for the area, with Wednesday’s shooting marking the third in as many days. On Tuesday, a man died after a shooting along Calvados Avenue, while on Monday a man was killed in a shooting near Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- When Can You Get The COVID Vaccine?
- Sacramento Mayor Proposes Homeless Crisis ‘Master Plan’
- Mayor Condemns Placerville Proud Boys Chapter: ‘We Don’t Want You In Placerville’
No suspect information has been released in either of those other shootings as well.