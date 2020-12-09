COVIDStay-at-home order goes into effect for greater Sacramento region Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:North Sacramento, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a shooting in the North Sacramento area that has left one person hurt, police say.

The shooting happened along the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue early Wednesday afternoon.

Sacramento police say they found one person with non-life-threatening injuries. That person has since been taken to the hospital.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear and police have not released any suspect information at this point.

It has been a violent week for the area, with Wednesday’s shooting marking the third in as many days. On Tuesday, a man died after a shooting along Calvados Avenue, while on Monday a man was killed in a shooting near Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue.

No suspect information has been released in either of those other shootings as well.

