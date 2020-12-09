Menu
Amazon Driver Caught On Camera Allegedly Stealing Package Off Elk Grove Family's Porch
One Elk Grove family says the grinch who stole Christmas drove a blue Amazon van.
Group Promotes Sacramento Region, Businesses Featured In Video Struggle To Stay Open
A video hoping to boost the economy now showing just how fragile the environment is for businesses already here.
Sheriff's Office Investigating After Human Skeleton Found In Sacramento Storm Drain
Investigators are working to identify human remains that were found in a Sacramento County storm drain Tuesday morning.
Sacramento Giving Away 400 Propane Heaters Bought With CARES Act Funding
Just as Sacramento restaurants will be forced to close all on-site dining, even outdoor, the city announced hundreds of free heaters available to businesses.
Latest Forecast
12 Daves Of Christmas Night 1: 48th Street
Dave is out at a fabulous display on 48th Street in Sacramento.
1 hour ago
Evening Forecast - December 9, 2020
Expect some more seasonal, cooler weather by the weekend.
6 hours ago
Wet Weather In Store This Weekend?
It looks like we'll finally start feeling a little more like winter soon.
11 hours ago
Wednesday Weather Forecast - Dec. 9, 2020
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting the rest of the week.
17 hours ago
Roger Staubach On Army Navy Game: 'I Was More Excited Than Probably Any Game Other Than The Super Bowl'
The Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl champion talks with us about the Army Navy game this weekend and his legendary football career.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 14: Ty Johnson Takes On Bigger Role For Jets
The Jets lost again in Week 13 but they look to have found a new starter at running back who could prove useful to fantasy owners down the stretch.
49ers Not Able To Keep Up With Bills In 34-24 loss
San Francisco (5-7) lost in its first game at its adopted home in Arizona.
Raiders Stun Jets With Game-Winning Hail Mary
Facing an all-out blitz and a loss to winless New York Jets, Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory Sunday.
On-Demand Video
Group Promotes Sacramento Area, Businesses Featured Struggle To Stay Open
Former Bay Area residents now working from home are already moving to the Sacramento Region. Now one local group is hoping they bring their businesses along with them.
25 minutes ago
Sacramento Slow Streets Program Will Close Roadways To Vehicles
Sacramento will be shutting down roads to cars as part of the city's new "slow streets" program.
33 minutes ago
12 Daves Of Christmas Night 1: 48th Street
Dave is out at a fabulous display on 48th Street in Sacramento.
1 hour ago
Christmas Gift Taken From Elk Grove Front Porch
An Amazon driver is now under investigation for reportedly taking a package from Ross's front porch while on his delivery route.
1 hour ago
Rocklin HOA Considers Limiting Holiday Decorations
The Whitney Ranch homeowners' association is considering limiting holiday decorations to just two weeks before the big holiday and one week after. Under the proposed language, no homes could be decorated before December 11th for the Christmas holiday.
2 hours ago
Night 1: 1841 48th Street, Sacramento
By
Dave Bender
December 9, 2020 at 10:55 pm
On this, the first night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to the Fab 40’s!
Dave
Bender
More from
Dave Bender
