SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After weeks of pretty much perfect but unseasonably dry and warmer weather, a change is in store this weekend.
The National Weather Service says a weak system will be bringing back the chance of rain and snow. Temperatures are expected to stay the same through Thursday, but come Friday night a light system will start bringing back the chance of wet weather.
A pattern change begins this weekend with some rain and snow expected across #NorCal. Keep up to date with the forecast as precipitation amounts may change at https://t.co/WG3YJAsHZr #cawx pic.twitter.com/m3bJSILPXV
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 9, 2020
Forecasters say light valley showers are expected late Friday night in the Coastal range region. By Saturday morning, those showers could be more wide spread.
Snow is expected to be light with this system, NWS says. Little to no accumulation is expected and the snow level will be around the 5500’ mark.
Unsettled weather is expected into next week, but the timing is still up in the air.
While this system is expected to be light, forecasters say this round appears to portend a good start to the rainy season. According to NWS, forecasters say there is increasing confidence that there will be above-normal precipitation for mid-December towards Christmas.