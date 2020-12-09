Roger Staubach On Army Navy Game: 'I Was More Excited Than Probably Any Game Other Than The Super Bowl'The Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl champion talks with us about the Army Navy game this weekend and his legendary football career.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 14: Ty Johnson Takes On Bigger Role For JetsThe Jets lost again in Week 13 but they look to have found a new starter at running back who could prove useful to fantasy owners down the stretch.

49ers Not Able To Keep Up With Bills In 34-24 lossSan Francisco (5-7) lost in its first game at its adopted home in Arizona.

Raiders Stun Jets With Game-Winning Hail MaryFacing an all-out blitz and a loss to winless New York Jets, Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory Sunday.