SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Just as Sacramento restaurants will be forced to close all on-site dining, even outdoor, the city announced hundreds of free heaters available to businesses.
The city of Sacramento says it used CARES Act funding to buy 400 propane patio heaters to help businesses run their operations outside. The heaters will be available starting Thursday, just a day before the regional stay-at-home order goes into effect, restricting restaurants to take out only for at least three weeks.
Businesses in the city of Sacramento are still eligible to pick up one free heater and use it once outdoor dining is allowed again. Interested businesses can pick up the heater at the City of Sacramento’s North Area Corp Yard on Del Paso Road.
Pick-up times are determined by your council district, which you can find here. A copy of your Business Operation Tax License is also required for pickup.
