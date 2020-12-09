SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento will be shutting down roads to cars as part of the city’s new “slow streets” program.
A similar program is already underway in San Francisco. About six miles of roadway in Sacramento will be open only to walkers, runners and bikers. People who live on those streets are still allowed to drive in and out.
The program will start this month. City staff will work with neighborhoods to determine which streets to close.
In April, a Sacramento man started a petition called the Sacramento Slow Streets Program. Nick Pappas proposed blocking off some Sacramento side streets to cars and only allowing cyclists and pedestrians through during the initial stay-at-home order.
At the time he garnered support from a couple of hundred community members like Deb Banks, president of the Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates.
