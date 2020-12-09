  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Firefighters often respond to a multitude of rescue calls, but this one in Suisun City came right to their station.

The stuck guinea pig. (Credit: Suisun City Fire Department)

Suisun City Fire says a family came by Station 47 on Tuesday afternoon for help. The problem? Their guinea pig had gotten its head stuck in the cage and could get out.

Capt. Jason Brassfield jumped into action. With his expertise from living on a ranch and owning several farm animals, he was able to cut the cage and extricate the little critter.

“Once freed, Captain Brassfield, the pet owner, and the Guinea Pig all squealed in delight!” wrote the department on Facebook about the rescue.

The guinea pig was unhurt.

