CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Citrus Heights early Wednesday morning.
Sacramento Metro Fire says the fire was first reported around 3:30 a.m. along Winter Green Drive.
Firefighters say, by the time they got to the scene, the flames had mostly been put out thanks to someone using a fire extinguisher. The flames were kept to a single room.
The person who was later taken to the hospital is being treated for smoke inhalation, firefighters say.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.