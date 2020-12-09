  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Citrus Heights News

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Citrus Heights early Wednesday morning.

Sacramento Metro Fire says the fire was first reported around 3:30 a.m. along Winter Green Drive.

Firefighters say, by the time they got to the scene, the flames had mostly been put out thanks to someone using a fire extinguisher. The flames were kept to a single room.

The person who was later taken to the hospital is being treated for smoke inhalation, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.

