CLARKSBURG (CBS13) – Authorities arrested five people in connection to a string of burglaries that happened in Clarksburg in early November, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
Alexander Ruyle, 20, Richard Langlois Jr., 23, Alexis Rinehart, 23, Richard Langlois Sr., 23, all of Rio Vista, and Casey Ament, 37, of Isleton, face charges of burglary, grand theft and conspiracy.
The five were arrested after law enforcement served a search warrant in the 38000 block of Z Line Road in Clarksburg.
Three other search warrants were served in Rio Vista, Walnut Grove and Isleton on Wednesday. Authorities located methamphetamine, a rifle, and parts of a stolen outboard boat motor.
