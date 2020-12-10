49ers Name Sacramento Native Arik Armstead As 2020 Walter Payton Man Of The Year NomineeThe San Francisco 49ers have named defensive end and Sacramento-native Arik Armstead as the team's nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

‘Change The Whirled’: Colin Kaepernick Teams Up With Ben & Jerry’s For Social Justice-Themed FlavorColin Kaepernick will soon be immortalized - as a new Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy ice cream flavor.

Roger Staubach On Army Navy Game: 'I Was More Excited Than Probably Any Game Other Than The Super Bowl'The Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl champion talks with us about the Army Navy game this weekend and his legendary football career.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 14: Ty Johnson Takes On Bigger Role For JetsThe Jets lost again in Week 13 but they look to have found a new starter at running back who could prove useful to fantasy owners down the stretch.