JACKSON (CBS13) — A man is under arrest after authorities said he broke into and stole some items from a Gold Rush-era mining museum in Amador County.
The break-in happened a little before 5 a.m. Thursday at the Kennedy Mine Gold Mine museum in Jackson.
According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to investigate an alarm call and found a local homeless man near the office of the museum. The man, identified as Aaron Haberman, had some mining equipment in his hands.
Deputies also noticed how the door to the office had appeared to have been shoved open.
Eventually, deputies say Haberman admitted to getting into the museum and taking some items. Haberman was evaluated and found to be under the influence of drugs as well.
Haberman has since been arrested and booked into Amador County Jail.
Exactly how many items were stolen from the museum is unclear, but photos posted to the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page show old vials and some rocks having been taken.