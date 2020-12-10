SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The San Francisco 49ers have named defensive end and Sacramento-native Arik Armstead as the team’s nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

The winner of the award, which is given annually to players demonstrating excellent community service, will be announced in February the week before Super Bowl LV.

“Amazing feeling to be honored as the 49ers 2020 WPMOY nominee and especially to have my family share the news with me. Thank u to everyone who supported me along the way wouldn’t be here without you,” Armstead tweeted.

The Armstead Academic Project has raised over $200,000 for the community, according to the 49ers, and was built to ensure all students have direct access to quality education and resources to help them thrive in a positive learning environment.

As the pandemic brought on more struggles and challenges for families, Armstead donated $50,000 and delivered 350 Chromebooks with pre-paid internet service to multi-student families through Sacramento’s Mercy Housing which provides low-income housing, the 49ers said.

He also launched his Storytime With Arik Armstead in 2020 to promote literacy among students.

As the 49ers’ nominee, Armstead will don a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season.

Armstead attended Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove. Since joining the league in 2015, he has made it his mission to help the underserved youth.

