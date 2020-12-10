SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles putting the brakes on behind-the-wheel tests.
The agency is suspending the tests for at least two weeks starting December 14 in an effort to protect its employees who have to be in the vehicle with applicants.
The DMV says it will automatically reschedule tests.
DMV field offices will remain open to the public, but customers are encouraged to go online first to take care of any business. Californians are asked to delay their visit to the DMV unless they have an urgent need.
This isn’t the first time the DMV has had to suspend drive tests this year. In March, when California went under its first shutdown, the drive tests were suspended for three months. They resumed in June with safety precautions including required face coverings, temperature checks, cracked windows for ventilation and disposable seat covers.
