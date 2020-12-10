CAMERON PARK (CBS13) — Several people have been arrested after a joint gang investigation led to law enforcement officers raiding a large party at a rented house in Cameron Park.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s says, late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, around 50 people showed up to a Cameron Park house for a party.
Somehow, the party was connected to an ongoing Sacramento Police Department gang investigation.
With the help of sheriff’s deputies, the party was raided. In total, authorities say eight people were arrested on weapons possession charges; four unregistered firearms were also recovered.
The names of the people arrested have not been released at this point.
All of the party attendees were believed to have been from out of the area, investigators say.