LODI (CBS13) — A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the November killing of beloved liquor store clerk Gurminder Singh Parmar, police said.
Lodi Police announced Thursday that a 17-year-old male from Stockton is being held in juvenile hall on charges of murder and robbery. Due to his age, the suspect was not identified.
This arrest comes nearly a week after three men were arrested in connection to the homicide. Sheridan Thomas, 20, Maleek Carter-Rea, 19 and Larry Thornton, 19, all from Stockton, are all facing charges related to the murder of Parmar and robbery of Tokay Liquors on E. Lockeford Street, authorities said.
Parmar, who was known to customers as Gary, was found shot and unresponsive on November 13 at Tokay Liquors. He died at the scene.
Investigators are still seeking information on Parmar’s killing and ask that anyone with information relevant to the shooting contact the Lodi Police Department.
