SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hospital leaders are sounding the alarm, saying hospital beds are filling up as more regions are heading back into the state’s stay-at-home order.

The California Hospital Association says hospitals in Sacramento are bracing for the surge, but they’re also looking at smaller hospitals that may not be able the handle as many patients.

In Sacramento, people lined up to get tested Thursday, in light of what public health officials are calling the “COVID surge,” and shrinking bed capacity.

“My brother is a health care professional and he is on the front lines and it is terrifying,” said Madelyne Honig.

She says she knows first-hand what’s happening inside area ICUs. “It’s a crisis and it’s real,” she said.

California Hospital Association CEO and President Carmela Coyle says everyone is feeling the surge now.

“At some of our small hospitals it only takes a few COVID patients before their ICU capacity and nurses are overwhelmed,” Coyle said.

So how many beds are open in those areas? In Yuba and Sutter counties, Adventist Health and Rideout is the only hospital serving Marysville, Wheatland Yuba City and Live Oak. The ICU is full there and has been for three weeks.

But the data shows the shrinking beds in bigger counties, too.

“In San Joaquin County, all seven of its hospitals were either at or above 100 percent capacity, including its three hospitals in Stockton,” Coyle said.

The hospitals are trending to go above the county record of COVID patients hospitalized at one time.

In Placer County, as of Thursday, there are 18 beds available split up among the county’s three hospitals; two of which are in Roseville where county leaders say the majority of ICU patients are seen.

At Sutter-Auburn, there are only four ICU beds in total. In El Dorado County, there are four beds available between the county’s two hospitals: Marshall in Placerville and Barton in South Lake Tahoe.

At the seven hospitals in Solano County, there are 11 available beds in the north county hospitals serving Fairfield and Vacaville and there are 15 beds available in south county hospitals that serve Vallejo.