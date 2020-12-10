  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:49ers, Ben & Jerry's, Colin Kaepernick, Turlock News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — Colin Kaepernick will soon be immortalized – as a new Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy ice cream flavor.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Turlock native announced his collaboration with the Vermont-based premium ice cream company on Thursday.

Named “Colin Kaepernick’s Change the Whirled,” the flavor – which, like Kaepernick, is vegan – will include caramel with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls.

Kaepernick’s portion of the proceeds from the flavor will go to his social justice campaign Know Your Rights Camp.

Ben & Jerry’s has been one of the brands at the leading edge of social justice activism. The ice cream brand’s forceful statement calling for the dismantling of white supremacy earlier in the year was hailed by activists.

The last time Kaepernick appeared in an NFL game was the 2016 season. Still, Kaepernick has stayed in the headlines over his social justice advocacy and public spat with the league over claims that owners colluded to keep him out over his national anthem protests.

Earlier in 2020, a few months into the new football season, Kaepernick released a workout video highlighting how he has been staying fit in the hopes of being signed by a team.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Kaepernick’s Ben & Jerry’s collaboration is set to hit grocery stores in 2021.

Comments (3)
  1. common sense is gone says:
    December 10, 2020 at 10:06 am

    And now we have to politicize ice cream…..how stupid!

    Reply
  2. Microscope eyes says:
    December 10, 2020 at 10:12 am

    So what, Colon is a deep state agent. His fake social justice stance is part of the same machine that is seeking to destroy this nation. Research his background, he’s part of the Soros gang.

    Reply
    1. Hui says:
      December 10, 2020 at 10:14 am

      Youre right, he’s the one who started the “take a knee” ritual. Kneeling is submission, and a ritual in many esoteric sciences, it is not a sign of “standing” for anything. He is a plant.

      Reply

Leave a Reply