SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — Colin Kaepernick will soon be immortalized – as a new Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy ice cream flavor.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Turlock native announced his collaboration with the Vermont-based premium ice cream company on Thursday.

Named “Colin Kaepernick’s Change the Whirled,” the flavor – which, like Kaepernick, is vegan – will include caramel with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls.

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice! Today, we're excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry's pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

Kaepernick’s portion of the proceeds from the flavor will go to his social justice campaign Know Your Rights Camp.

Ben & Jerry’s has been one of the brands at the leading edge of social justice activism. The ice cream brand’s forceful statement calling for the dismantling of white supremacy earlier in the year was hailed by activists.

The last time Kaepernick appeared in an NFL game was the 2016 season. Still, Kaepernick has stayed in the headlines over his social justice advocacy and public spat with the league over claims that owners colluded to keep him out over his national anthem protests.

Earlier in 2020, a few months into the new football season, Kaepernick released a workout video highlighting how he has been staying fit in the hopes of being signed by a team.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Kaepernick’s Ben & Jerry’s collaboration is set to hit grocery stores in 2021.