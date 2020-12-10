Comments
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 41-year-old Sacramento man has been identified as the victim of the deadly shooting in North Sacramento Monday afternoon.
The Sacramento County coroner’s office identified Onaje Diallo Lynch as the man who was fatally shot in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue.
Witnesses told CBS13 they heard one gunshot in the area. So far, police have not released any information about a possible motive or any suspect information.
This homicide was the first of several violent shootings in the North Sacramento area this week. On Tuesday, a man died after a shooting along Calvados Avenue, and on Wednesday a person was hurt in a shooting on Cleveland Avenue.
