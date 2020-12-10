SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento businesses said they were left out in the cold after the regional stay-at-home order shuttered indoor and outdoor dining once again.

The City of Sacramento is hoping they will warm up to the idea of takeout and delivery – with free heaters.

Ming Le, of Oshima Sushi in North Sacramento, was one of the dozens of business owners who showed up for their free propane heater.

“We understand what they are trying to do,” Le said.

The City is giving out 400 heaters to restaurants, cafes, bars and fitness centers. They are paid for with $89 million that the City received from the federal cares act.

“Whatever they’re trying to do – that’s a big help,” said Jas Hundal, who has a Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Natomas.

Businesses must show their license and sign a liability waiver to get a heater.

The heaters were on their way weeks ago. They arrived right before the new health order went into effect. Some businesses said the heaters will still be put to good use on patios where customers wait for takeout and delivery.

“If families want to sit outside – it’s their call. We will not tell them to go or tell them we will not invite them to sit there,” said Hundal.

A little heat and hope in what will be a long, cold winter of waiting for a vaccine.

“We are doing everything we can. We are trying to slow down the spread. This is the right thing to do,” Le said.

More from CBS Sacramento: