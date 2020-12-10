By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:San Joaquin County

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are crediting a concerned resident who reported a suspicious person with helping catch a convicted felon with an outstanding warrant in Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, someone called to report a suspicious person along the 3000 block of Franklin Street.

Deputies responded to check the area and ran into 37-year-old Joseph Wright trying to leave.

Wright was stopped and deputies searched him, discovering that he had a loaded handgun in his pocket.

A baggie with meth and a glass pipe were also discovered on Wright, deputies say.

Deputies arrested Wright – who had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest on trespassing and stalking charges – and he has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail on weapons and drug charges.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Wright is being held at San Joaquin County Jail on $395,000 bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply