STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are crediting a concerned resident who reported a suspicious person with helping catch a convicted felon with an outstanding warrant in Stockton.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, someone called to report a suspicious person along the 3000 block of Franklin Street.
Deputies responded to check the area and ran into 37-year-old Joseph Wright trying to leave.
Wright was stopped and deputies searched him, discovering that he had a loaded handgun in his pocket.
A baggie with meth and a glass pipe were also discovered on Wright, deputies say.
Deputies arrested Wright – who had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest on trespassing and stalking charges – and he has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail on weapons and drug charges.
Wright is being held at San Joaquin County Jail on $395,000 bail.