SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – UC Davis Health announced Thursday that it expects to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines as early as Monday.

UC Davis Health said it is among at least seven California hospitals chosen to receive the first allotment of Pfizer vaccines. At this time, it is unclear how many vaccines will be delivered or exactly when they will be delivered.

UC Davis Health said when they do receive the vaccines, they will begin distributing them to a limited number of employees based on risk to COVID-19 among their work functions.

“We are prepared to inoculate up to 400 employees per day, depending on the availability of supplies and other factors,” UC Davis Health said on its website.

UC Davis Health said the Pfizer vaccines are being delivered from a distribution center to Sacramento “in specially designed, temperature-controlled thermal shippers utilizing dry ice to maintain recommended storage temperature conditions” and will be placed in storage freezers. UC Davis Health said it has a designated storage freezer for the vaccines that could hold vials containing 150,000 doses.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday recommended the emergency use of a Pfizer vaccine, CBS News reported.

On Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is expecting around 672,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine over the next few weeks.

Newsom said healthcare workers and long term care residents will be among the first to receive vaccinations.

