CHICO (CBS13) — More than a month after Election Day, a sealed ballot box was discovered in Butte County Tuesday.
Action News Now reported that the official dropbox was outside a building at Chico State. The county clerk-recorder said it contained more than 550 vote-by-mail ballots that were deposited before the 8 p.m. deadline on Election Day.
On Thursday, the county successfully petitioned the Butte County Superior Court for an extension to the deadline for certification so the ballots that were found can be included in a re-certification.
All but 28 of the signatures have been verified, officials said, and those voters have been notices to cure their vote by mail envelopes.
Only one contest in the election, the City of Chico Measure E: Charter Amendment, could be impacted by the ballots in this group. All others were decided by margins larger than the ballots found.
