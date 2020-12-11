SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With ICU capacity dipping below 15%, the Greater Sacramento region is now under a regional stay-at-home order.

On Friday afternoon, the state sent out an emergency alert to smartphones to inform people in the region of the stay-at-home order.

This came just days after the neighboring San Joaquin Valley region and Southern California were put under the order.

Now that got my attention. Every phone in the house just went off, the dogs jumped out of their skin. If you didn’t get the alert: New Public Health Order says stay home, wear mask, 6ft distance https://t.co/WBMZnFCl1u pic.twitter.com/iPUXsmdGKg — Marlee Ginter (@MarleeGinter) December 11, 2020

Thirteen counties, including Amador, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba are under the order as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The order will last for three weeks, but it could be extended based on ICU capacity and other criteria.

More businesses and services are open under this order compared to the statewide stay-at-home order that went into effect in March. Retail can stay open indoors with limited capacity and schools aren’t being forced to close if they’ve already returned to in-person learning.

Below is a list of businesses and activities that are impacted by the stay-at-home order, according to the California Department of Public Health.

What can stay open?

Grocery stores at 35% capacity. No eating or drinking is permitted in the stores. The state also recommends instituting special hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers.

Retail and shopping centers can be open indoors at 20% capacity.

Restaurants for take out or delivery.

Places of worship and political expression for outdoor activities only.

Hotels and lodging — allowing for COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures, treatment measures, provide accommodation for essential workers, or providing housing solutions, including measures to protect homeless populations.

Offices for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Outdoor recreational facilities for exercise. Food and beverage sales are prohibited, and overnight stays at campgrounds are not allowed.

Playgrounds

Medical offices, including non-urgent medical and dental care.

Child care and pre-K

What must close?

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Movie theaters (except drive-in)

Wineries, bars, breweries, and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Limited services

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

Can I travel?

A travel advisory is still in effect statewide. Californians are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel, which included tourism or recreation in nature. If you do travel out of state, health officials advise self-quarantining for 14 days when you return home.

What can I do?

Residents under the stay-at-home order can still go to medical appointments, get groceries, pick up takeout, go on walks or hikes, and worship outdoors. Masks and physical distancing are also strongly encouraged.

For more information, check the CDPH website.

