DAVIS (CBS13) – A man arrested during a traffic stop in Davis was found to be in possession of two safes containing various drugs and paraphernalia, authorities said.
Tyler Webster, 33, was booked into the Yolo County Jail early Wednesday morning.
Officers pulled Webster over near a LaQuinta Inn at around 6 a.m. on Dec. 9, according to the Davis Police Department. A search of Webster’s vehicle uncovered a locked safe that contained three digital scales, 70 grams of methamphetamine, tar heroin, Hydrocodone and a powdered mix of heroin and Xanax, police said.
A LaQuinta Inn room key was also located in the vehicle, which led officers to search Webster’s room.
While searching the room, Davis police located a second safe that contained several items including glass pipes and syringes, the department said.
Webster was also found to be in possession of multiple cell phones, $1,800 in cash, and a black notebook containing a list of names and phone numbers, police said.
