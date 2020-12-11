Comments
WATERFORD (CBS13) — Authorities say the body that was found in the Tuolumne River in Waterford has been identified as a man who had been reported missing.
The man’s body was discovered in the water on Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, no obvious signs of trauma or foul play were seen when the body was found.
On Friday, the man was identified as 35-year-old Waterford resident Valente Hernandez Virgen.
Family had last seen Virgen on Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said. After he failed to show up to work on Monday, he was reported missing.
An official autopsy is scheduled for Monday.