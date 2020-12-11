Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Modesto City Schools confirmed Friday that a teacher within the district died from COVID-19 complications.
The identity of the teacher was not released and it is unknown what school the teacher worked at. Modesto City Schools said no students within the district were exposed.
Acording to the district, it was learned the teacher contracted the coronavirus outside of work. Upon notifying the school they were symptomatic, the teacher immediately quarantined at home.
The teacher’s family later informed the district the cause of death was related to complications from the virus.
More from CBS Sacramento: