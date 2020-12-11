Menu
California Hospitals Prepare For First Doses Of COVID Vaccine
The state expects to receive 327,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine by early next week.
Thousands Drive Through Light Show To Benefit Shriners Children's Hospital
So many "family-friendly" events have been cancelled this year. Friday thousands got a special treat at Cal Expo in a drive-thru Christmas light celebration.
Collateral Damage From COVID-19 Leads To Early Death For Thousands Of Alzheimer's Patients
People living with Alzheimer's and their families have become collateral damage in this devastating outbreak.
Solano County Businesses Reeling In Every Last Customer They Can
Vacaville is one of the few cities in the region where people can still dine outside and get a haircut.
12 Daves Of Christmas Day 3: Kenneth Avenue
It may be rainy, but the Christmas lights are bright on Kenneth Avenue in Fair Oaks.
1 hour ago
Evening Forecast - December 11, 2020
The wet weather is expected to continue through the night!
7 hours ago
Friday Afternoon Forecast - Dec. 11, 2020
Rain is on the way! Find out when we're expecting some precipitation tonight.
12 hours ago
Friday Weather Forecast - Dec. 11, 2020
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
17 hours ago
Latest Headlines
NFL Week 14 NFC East Picks: 'Arizona Offense Is Really The Difference In Why You Want To Choose The Giants In This Game,' Says CBS New York's Steve Overmyer
The NFC East is the worst division in football, but the battle for the division title promises to be exciting, with the Giants and Washington both playing well.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 14: "Very Worried" About Cousins, Vikings Offense Against Bucs Says Heath Cummings
The Vikings and Cousins have been rolling lately but a tough matchup looms in Tampa Bay this weekend.
Chiefs-Dolphins Preview: Tua Is 'Going To Have To Put It On His Shoulders,' Says CBS's Jay Feely
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins look to overcome an underrated Chiefs defense in Week 14, while slowing Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's top passing offense.
‘Change The Whirled’: Colin Kaepernick Teams Up With Ben & Jerry’s For Social Justice-Themed Flavor
Colin Kaepernick will soon be immortalized - as a new Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy ice cream flavor.
FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine
The U.S. has given the final go-ahead to the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine, launching emergency vaccinations in a bid to end the pandemic.
44 minutes ago
12 Daves Of Christmas Day 3: Kenneth Avenue
It may be rainy, but the Christmas lights are bright on Kenneth Avenue in Fair Oaks.
1 hour ago
Thousands Show Up For Wonderland Of Lights Drive-Thru At Cal Expo
So many "family-friendly" events have been canceled this year, but on Friday thousands got a special treat at Cal Expo in a drive-thru christmas light celebration.
1 hour ago
Collateral Damage From Pandemic Leads To Early Death For Thousands Of Alzheimer's Patients
People living with Alzheimer's and their families have become collateral damage in this devastating outbreak.
2 hours ago
Solano County Businesses Taking In Customers While they Can
Business owners feel like it’s only a matter of time before they’ll be closing their doors again.
2 hours ago
Night 3: Kenneth Avenue, Fair Oaks
By
Dave Bender
December 11, 2020 at 11:09 pm
On this, the third night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Kenneth Avenue in Fair Oaks.
Dave
Bender
More from
Dave Bender
