By CBS13 Staff
North Highlands News

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — One person has died after a crash in North Highlands on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near Watt Avenue and Roseville Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says a semi-truck and motorcycle were involved.

Officers confirmed that a person has died after the crash.

Lanes were closed through the early morning hours due to the crash.

