Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 14: "Very Worried" About Cousins, Vikings Offense Against Bucs Says Heath CummingsThe Vikings and Cousins have been rolling lately but a tough matchup looms in Tampa Bay this weekend.

Chiefs-Dolphins Preview: Tua Is 'Going To Have To Put It On His Shoulders,' Says CBS's Jay FeelyTua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins look to overcome an underrated Chiefs defense in Week 14, while slowing Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's top passing offense.

‘Change The Whirled’: Colin Kaepernick Teams Up With Ben & Jerry’s For Social Justice-Themed FlavorColin Kaepernick will soon be immortalized - as a new Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy ice cream flavor.

49ers Name Sacramento Native Arik Armstead As 2020 Walter Payton Man Of The Year NomineeThe San Francisco 49ers have named defensive end and Sacramento-native Arik Armstead as the team's nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.