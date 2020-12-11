SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally injured in a vacant lot off Watt Avenue on Friday morning.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 5700 block of Watt Avenue to investigate a report about a person found unresponsive.
Deputies and medics soon got to the scene and found that a man had suffered injuries to his upper body. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.
No details about the nature of the man’s injuries – and no suspect information – have been released at this point.
Homicide detectives have taken over the case and are interviewing witnesses.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115.