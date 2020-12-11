DIXON (CBS13) – Solano is the only county in its region still not under the regional stay-at-home-order.

Most restaurants are extending hours until further notice, squeezing in as many businesses as they can before they’re slapped with a stay-at-home order.

The fryers are fired up at Heritage House Cafe in Vacaville.

“Come on out, we’re following rules we need to follow to keep everyone safe,” said Siobhan Magee, co-owner of Heritage House Cafe.

Magee said they are doing anything it can to keep the doors and the patio open at the 35-year-old restaurant. Magee calls it a challenge since most of the staff has been cut.

“Vacaville has had their fair share this year, but they have come through and I think it’s just made the community stronger,” said Katherine Magee, co-owner.

Now, they’re opening up more patio space in anticipation of a busy weekend and rain, not the impending rain, not the state order the biggest blow to their business.

“Once it starts raining we’re done for a little bit,” said Siobhan Magee.

Other restaurants are doing the same by adding tents and extending hours. But some worry more people visiting will contribute to more COVID-19 cases, causing the county to stay home sooner.

“It’s definitely something I’m apprehensive about, but I also understand the turmoil,” Leah Illingworth said.

Solano County is in the Bay Area region where the ICU capacity hasn’t yet dipped under 15 percent, as did the Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions.

But it’s teetering that way, standing at 21 percent as of Friday although the numbers are an overnight improvement.

Still, there are only 18 beds left across the county.

Other counties in the Bay Area region have already implemented the stay-at-home order to get ahead of a potential further surge in cases.

Solano is the only one sticking it out until it is deemed mandatory.