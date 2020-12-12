AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – A man pulled over for driving with expired registration was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol and heroin, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Robert Campos Jr., of Stockton, faces several weapons- and drug-related charges. He was also found to be a convicted felon.

Campos Jr. was pulled over along Ridge Road on Friday.

The loaded gun was found in his waistband and a lockbox found inside the vehicle contained several grams of heroin, a digital scale and packaging material, deputies said.

See photos from the arrest below.

robert campos mug Mugshot of Robert Campos Jr., of Stockton, courtesy of the Amador County Sheriff's Office

ridge road arrest Robert Campos Jr., of Stocktom, was arrested during a traffic stop in Amador County on Dec. 12, 2020, after being found in possession of a loaded gun and heroin. (credit: Amador County Sheriff's Office)

pistol A loaded pistol was found in the waistband of Robert Campos Jr., of Stockton, as he was arrested during a traffic stop on Amador County on Dec. 12, 2020. (credit: Amador County Sheriff's Office)

lockbox with heroin A lockbox with heroin and a digital scale was found in the vehicle of Robert Campos Jr., of Stockton, as he was arrested during a traffic stop on Amador County on Dec. 12, 2020. (credit: Amador County Sheriff's Office)

He was booked into the Amador County Jail.

