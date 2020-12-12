  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Amador County News

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – A man pulled over for driving with expired registration was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol and heroin, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Robert Campos Jr., of Stockton, faces several weapons- and drug-related charges. He was also found to be a convicted felon.

Campos Jr. was pulled over along Ridge Road on Friday.

The loaded gun was found in his waistband and a lockbox found inside the vehicle contained several grams of heroin, a digital scale and packaging material, deputies said.

See photos from the arrest below.

He was booked into the Amador County Jail.

